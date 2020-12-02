Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$5.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.00. The stock has a market cap of $437.56 million and a PE ratio of 20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$8.56.

Get Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,130,950.

About Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.