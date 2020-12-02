ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of ConocoPhillips worth $166,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

