ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of ConocoPhillips worth $166,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,438 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

COP opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

