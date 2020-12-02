Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $435.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

