Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

NYSE:STZ opened at $205.74 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $210.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

