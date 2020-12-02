Contrasting CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) & Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14% Huntington Bancshares 15.34% 7.70% 0.71%

Risk & Volatility

CIT Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIT Group and Huntington Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.03 $529.90 million $5.06 6.80 Huntington Bancshares $5.66 billion 2.25 $1.41 billion $1.27 9.84

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CIT Group and Huntington Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 8 1 0 2.11 Huntington Bancshares 0 10 7 0 2.41

CIT Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential downside of 17.00%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Huntington Bancshares.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats CIT Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, and small business loans, as well as investment products. It also provides insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking solutions and asset finance services; corporate risk management services; institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; institutional corporate banking services; treasury management services; and other financing solutions, as well as lends real estate developers, REITs, and other customers. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment provides deposits, lending, banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. As of January 23, 2020, the company operated through 868 full-service branches, including 12 private client group offices, and 1,448 automated teller machines located in 7 Midwestern states. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

