Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$1.65 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.68.

CMMC stock opened at C$1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of $340.30 million and a PE ratio of -23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Insiders have acquired 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,690 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

