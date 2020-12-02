Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

CRVS stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

