CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 259.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $888.88 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $939.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $871.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.31 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

