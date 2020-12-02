CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $649.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.27. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.