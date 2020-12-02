Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

