Curecoin Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $3,612.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00459868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,799,101 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.