CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 22.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares rose 22.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.50 and last traded at $105.17. Approximately 1,560,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,046,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. Research analysts forecast that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $17,241,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

