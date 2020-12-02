Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits Market Cap of $106.49 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $106.49 million and approximately $90.92 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00004011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00446396 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,380,079,440 coins and its circulating supply is 138,231,654 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

