Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $0.77 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $106.49 million and approximately $90.92 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00446396 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,380,079,440 coins and its circulating supply is 138,231,654 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

