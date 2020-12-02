Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,678,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Danaher by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.82.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

