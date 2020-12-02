DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading 24.1% Higher

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) traded up 24.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.75. 1,455,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 584% from the average session volume of 212,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DAVIDsTEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.96.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.