Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Cut by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,155,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $198.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.72.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.