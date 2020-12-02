Desjardins Comments on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) stock opened at C$31.64 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.26.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

