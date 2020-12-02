Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.40

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 150326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

