DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 27,517 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $180,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 28.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,944 shares of company stock worth $23,363,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.