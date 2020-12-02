DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGNOF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. DIAGNOS has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

