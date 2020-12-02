discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.15 Per Share

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) declared a dividend on Monday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.97. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 598 ($7.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.68 million and a PE ratio of 36.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 617.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 581.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 330.29 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.20 ($8.18).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

