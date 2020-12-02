DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.74.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

