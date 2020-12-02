DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.8% in the third quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 47.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.74.

DocuSign stock opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total transaction of $1,647,947.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 74,920 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

