Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

