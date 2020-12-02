DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.12 None Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:DSL opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

