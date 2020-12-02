DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.497 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSE DBL opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

