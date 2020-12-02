Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

