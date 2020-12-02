eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759,658 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 216,619 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of eBay worth $195,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

