eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGAN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $48,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,659 shares of company stock worth $903,422. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in eGain by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 298.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.47 million, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.73.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

