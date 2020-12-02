Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,227 shares of company stock worth $67,039,987 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.