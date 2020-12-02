Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.22.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

