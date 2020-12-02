Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,858,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 389,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after purchasing an additional 204,597 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $115.92 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

