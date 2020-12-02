Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 6,763.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELLXF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Elixinol Global has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Elixinol Global Company Profile

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. It also acts as a wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer, and exporter of hemp food; offers hemp seeds, hemp protein, hemp oil, and hemp flour; and hemp-based Sativa skincare range, as well as grounded plant based burger range.

