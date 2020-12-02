Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -2.68.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.