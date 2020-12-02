Entergy Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27. Entergy has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Entergy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 36.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 85.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.