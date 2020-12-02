Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Trading 5.7% Higher

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.20. 1,225,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,141,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Equillium alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Equillium by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

Equillium Company Profile (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.