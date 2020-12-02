Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Adient plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Adient in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

