Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,678 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.88% of Equity Residential worth $167,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

NYSE EQR opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

