Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,678 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.88% of Equity Residential worth $167,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 14.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

