Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) Quiet Period Will End on December 2nd

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

EUCRU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

About Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition

There is no company description available for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp..

