Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,119,368 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 419,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $183,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after buying an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $274,536,000 after buying an additional 198,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Exelon by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.