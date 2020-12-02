Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,456 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after buying an additional 920,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $274,536,000 after buying an additional 198,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE EXC opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

