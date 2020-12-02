Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062,969 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of Exelon worth $181,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,746 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Exelon by 2,572.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,550 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Exelon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,758 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:EXC opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.