Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.20

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.20 and last traded at $85.20, with a volume of 2623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,564.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,746 shares of company stock worth $13,881,781. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

