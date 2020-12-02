Faceter One Day Trading Volume Reaches $811.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $20.33 and $24.68. Faceter has a total market cap of $361,155.48 and $811.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00457918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.