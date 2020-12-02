FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $297.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.87.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.