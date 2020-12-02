Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

