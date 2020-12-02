Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,731 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $213,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09.

